Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1842 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

