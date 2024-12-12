Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.35.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $233.77 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

