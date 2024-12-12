Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 303 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.41 and its 200 day moving average is $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.03 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.