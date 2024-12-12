Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 34 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Spotify Technology by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 121.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.96.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $476.74 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $506.47. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.24 and a 200-day moving average of $360.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

