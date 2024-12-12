Continuum Advisory LLC Has $104,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

