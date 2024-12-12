Continuum Advisory LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 206,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

