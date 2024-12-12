Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 654,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 680,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

