Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $979,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,877,000 after buying an additional 120,939 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,119,000 after buying an additional 125,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

