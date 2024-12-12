Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.59.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

