Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.03, but opened at $68.68. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 1,337,565 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,631,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,003,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136,871.34. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,339,331.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,120 shares of company stock valued at $51,087,555 in the last 90 days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.