Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of -360.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.