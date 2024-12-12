Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 290.9% in November

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the November 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,391. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

