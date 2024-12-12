CS Disco’s (LAW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. CS Disco has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $378.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $65,026.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 781,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,724. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CS Disco by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

