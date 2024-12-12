CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get CVRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVRx

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRX opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.20. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.32.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 52.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 235,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVRx by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.