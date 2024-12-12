CVS Health Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes Due 2025

CVS Health Corporation recently disclosed the completion of its cash tender offer for all outstanding 4.100% Senior Notes due 2025. This move comes as part of the company’s previously announced cash tender offers, which commenced on December 2, 2024.

The cash tender offer, which expired on December 9, 2024, saw CVS Health inviting holders to tender their 4.100% Senior Notes due 2025. The company issued a press release detailing the expiration of the offer and the tender results. Holders who participated in the tender offer were eligible to receive the Total Consideration set forth in the offer, inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest up to the settlement date.

The settlement date for all validly tendered notes is expected to be on December 11, 2024, allowing CVS Health to finalize the purchases accordingly. The company plans to fund this repurchase with part of the proceeds from the issuance of its 7.000% Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2055 and 6.750% Series B Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054.

To facilitate the tender offers, CVS Health has engaged Barclays Capital Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC as Dealer Managers, and D.F. King & Co., Inc. as the Tender and Information Agent.

While this announcement signifies a significant financial move for CVS Health, it’s crucial to note that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase any securities, including the Notes or the New Notes, in any jurisdiction where such actions would be unlawful.

CVS Health has emphasized that all forward-looking statements, including those made in this press release, are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are urged to exercise caution and assess the information thoroughly before making any decisions based on the tender offer results.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a prominent health solutions company committed to building a healthier world for its consumers. The company’s wide array of services include retail locations, medical clinics, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy solutions, and senior pharmacy care services.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made in accordance with the guidelines of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CVS Health advises investors not to solely rely on these statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ due to uncertainties and factors outlined in their SEC filings.

This announcement provides insights into CVS Health’s recent financial activities, shedding light on the company’s strategic moves within the market.

