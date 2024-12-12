CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

