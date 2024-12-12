CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.12 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12). 681,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 647,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

CyanConnode Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.98 million, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.16.

Insider Activity at CyanConnode

In other news, insider John Cronin acquired 315,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999,045.50 ($3,825,801.12). 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Further Reading

