Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

