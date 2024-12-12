DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for BRP FY2025 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.03. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1485 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $301,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

