Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.36. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

