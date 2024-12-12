Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on December 27th

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 20,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 42.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danske Bank A/S

About Danske Bank A/S

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.