Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on December 27th

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 20,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.23.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 42.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
