Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 178,723 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57.
Datadog Price Performance
Datadog stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
