Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 178,723 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

