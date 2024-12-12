Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

