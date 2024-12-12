Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $40.79. Davis Select Financial ETF shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 18,222 shares traded.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

