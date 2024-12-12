Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $447.97 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $469.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

