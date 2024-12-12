Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

