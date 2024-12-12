Derek Cumming Sells 3,500 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$273,889.70.

Derek Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total value of C$814,100.00.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 108,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.19. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$55.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

