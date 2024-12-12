Destination Wealth Management Buys 657 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $397.08. 1,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $397.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

