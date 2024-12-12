Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.63% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,236. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

