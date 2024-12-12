Destination Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.28. 189,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.