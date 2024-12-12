Destination Wealth Management Has $22.09 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.53. 44,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

