Destination Wealth Management Has $41.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $41,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $124,848,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 46,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.1593 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

