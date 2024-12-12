Destination Wealth Management Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 216,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.45. 415,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.85 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

