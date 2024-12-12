Destination Wealth Management Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 20,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,225. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.