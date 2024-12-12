Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in November

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DHLGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 281,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHLGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

