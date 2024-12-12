Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in November

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Shares of DHLGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 281,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on DHLGY
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.