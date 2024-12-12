Devidas Shetty Acquires 500,000 Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) Director Devidas Shetty acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Aberdeen International Stock Down 10.0 %
Aberdeen International stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.