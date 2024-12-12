Devidas Shetty Acquires 500,000 Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) Director Devidas Shetty acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 10.0 %

Aberdeen International stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

