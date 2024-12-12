Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Down 30.6% – Time to Sell?

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report) was down 30.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Dewey Electronics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.

