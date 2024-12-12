DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 228,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,861. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $381,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $2,351,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in DexCom by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

