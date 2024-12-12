Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Insider Danielle Carter Purchases 7,500 Shares

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Carter purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.64 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,792.50 ($12,606.69).

Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Get Dexus Industria REIT alerts:

Dexus Industria REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Dexus Industria REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.