DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), with a volume of 53189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.83).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
In related news, insider Bruce Marsh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($47,455.03). Also, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.70), for a total value of £37,772 ($48,184.72). 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
