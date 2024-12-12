Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $334.25 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

