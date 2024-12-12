DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.67 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

