Diana Glassman Sells 16,000 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,762.02. This trade represents a 37.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 493,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 223,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 209,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

