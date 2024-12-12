Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3,056.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,285,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

