Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Announces $4.63 Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 4.6304 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

AAPU stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 534,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.