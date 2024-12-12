Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Announces $4.63 Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 4.6304 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
AAPU stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 534,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
