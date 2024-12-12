Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.41% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 25,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

