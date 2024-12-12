Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

