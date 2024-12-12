Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 8,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 184,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.
Dogness (International) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.
Featured Stories
