Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO Purchases $14,560.00 in Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $150,632.16. This trade represents a 10.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, William Iv O’dowd acquired 16,500 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 9.94% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

