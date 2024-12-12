DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after buying an additional 360,445 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,586 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $53,015,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

